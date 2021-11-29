Have no hunger for power, says BS Yediyurappa

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa reiterated that he had no hunger for power. So, he stepped down from the chief minister post to make way for Bommai. at a time when the gram panchayat president will think twice before stepping down from the post.

He was speaking at an election campaign meeting at Gollarahalli village in Honnali taluk on Monday. He said he headed the government as chief minister for tour times. But he never went after power. "At present, I am only a legislator and former chief minister. But I would tour the state after the MLC polls to ensure that the party would win 140 seats in the next assembly polls. I need your support to achieve the goal."

He was campaigning for BJP nominee D S Arun who is facing the polls from Shivamogga Local authorities constituency comprising three taluks of Davangere district.

