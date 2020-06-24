Have to live with Covid-19, says Suresh Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi said "We have to live with Covid-19, hence, there is no need for extension of lockdown in the state."

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Angadi said, there is no need for the people to fear or panic, but all should take necessary precautions to prevent from getting infected. Covid-19 virus has been created to spread fear, he said without naming China.

Many epidemic diseases have been witnessed in the country earlier and we have been living with some diseases too. Covid-19 is not an infection that could not be treated, but we have to take precautionary measures like social distancing, wearing of masks and maintaining hygiene, he said.

Patients affected with Covid-19 have been recovering and there was no need to fear, Angadi stated.