Haveri: Contractor loses 7.2L to ATM skimming

A civil contractor reportedly fell victim to ATM skimming and lost Rs 7.2 lakh.

The ATM card of Rajendraswamy Hiremath, a resident of Umashankar Nagar, was used 52 times between August 11 and 14 to withdraw funds from different kiosks in Bengaluru, according to the police.

Skimming is a trick of cloning the information from a person's credit/debit card. A device with a micro camera facility is inserted into the card reader at the kiosk. The camera captures movement of fingers pressing numbers to register the secret number. The device stores card's details from the magnetic stripe once it is swiped.

A duplicate card is prepared uploading the stolen data through a software, while an embossing machine is used to print details on the card.

Hiremath did not use his mobile phone for four days as he was away from Haveri. So, he failed to notice text messages about the withdrawal of funds, said police.

He had obtained three Demand Drafts (DDs) for Rs 6.76 lakh, Rs 52,000 and Rs 59,000 from State Bank of India for payment of counselling for his son's medical seat in Bengaluru on Aug. 6. He returned the DDs to claim funds on Aug. 9 as his son did not get the seat of his choice.

A week later, he attempted to transfer funds through RTGS facility to pay college and hostel fees of his brother's son, but the transaction was unsuccessful.

He analysed the history of transactions of his account and was shocked to see 52 withdrawals.

The funds were withdrawn from ATMs at Nagashettihalli, Wilson Garden, Yelahanka, New BEL Road, Jayanagar, Madiwala and Ashoknagar in Bengaluru, besides online transfers, said the police.

Hiremath told the police that he had used the ATM card in Bengaluru on Aug. 5 and 8.

According to police, crooks may have stolen his card's data during one of the transactions.

The Haveri police sought the assistance of Bengaluru City Police cyber wing in solving the case.