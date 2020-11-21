Haveri Railway Station named after freedom fighter

Haveri Railway Station named after freedom fighter Mailara Mahadevappa

Mailara Mahadevappa was the only person from the then Mysore state to participate in the Dandi march

The state government on Saturday notified the naming of Haveri Railway Station after the freedom fighter Mailara Mahadevappa. Following a request by the state government, the union home ministry has approved the name change of the railway station.

Born into a family of freedom fighters in 1911 in Motebennur village of Havri district, Mahadevappa was hailed as Karnataka's Bhagat Singh for his revolutionary acts against British Rule in Karnataka.

Mahadevappa was the only representative from the then Mysore state who took part in the Dandi March and walked with Mahatma Gandhi. He was jailed for six months. Upon his return, he along with his revolutionary friends, Mahadevappa had attacked the railway station at Byadagi in Haveri. The Britishers had even announced Rs 300 reward to those who help capture Mahadevappa alive. 

