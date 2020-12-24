HC directs cop to clean road for not registering FIR

The Kalaburagi Bench of the High Court in a recent order directed a police officer to clean the road in front of his police station for one week. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Bazar police station in Kalaburagi was directed to do community service for failing to register FIR on receiving the complaint of a cognizable offence.

Tarabai, a native of Minjagi Tanda in Kalaburagi, moved a habeas corpus petition contending that her son Suresh had gone missing on October 20, 2020. Subsequently, he was produced before the court on November 3, 2020. However, the court observed that the entire development in the case disclosed a disturbing facet of functioning of the police stations in that part of the state.

A division bench comprising Justice S Sunil Dutt Yadav and Justice P Krishna Bhat said the entire problem was because one police officer was not complying with the procedure prescribed under the CrPC. Despite knowing well that the complaint of Tarabai about her son constituted a cognizable offence, the police officer neither made an entry in the Station House Diary nor registered an FIR.

When the bench called upon the police officer for infraction of the law, the counsel representing him submitted an undertaking that he was ready to do community service. The counsel requested the court to take a lenient view. The bench accepted the undertaking and directed him to clean the road in front of his station for one week.

The court has also directed the senior officers in the state to take serious view of such lapses by police officers in the state. Insofar as Kalaburagi, the bench directed the district superintendent to hold a workshop or orientation course to all the police officers on the subject of ‘Zero FIR’, pertaining to the registration of FIR.