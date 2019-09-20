HC directs govt to issue notification on Wakf board

The Karnataka High Court directed the state government to issue gazette notification within 15 days on adding the members, elected from various categories, to the state Wakf Board.

A single-member bench of Justice Alok Aradhe was hearing a petition filed by Rajya Sabha MP Saeed Nasir Hussain, MLA Tanveer Sait and six others seeking inclusion of the new members in the board.

Petitioners' advocate contended that the government should issue a notification after seven days of electing new members to the wakf board from various category under Section 40 of Karnataka Wakf Rules-2017.

After the notification, the regional commissioner should issue gazette notification and conduct the first meeting to elect a chairman of the board within 15 days under Section 41 of the Karnataka Wakf Rules. The government has failed to form the board as per the rules.