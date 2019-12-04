HC reserves order on Bangla immigrants’ bail

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday reserved order on bail application of Bangladeshi immigrants arrested at Kommasandra village in Anekal taluk on August 22, last year.

Hearing the bail application filed by Babul Khan and 11 other Bangladeshi immigrants, Justice Phaneendra wanted to know under which provision in the law, the government would provide shelter to the children of the immigrants released on the bail. The court suggested the government to look into the Juvenile Justice Act, and inform the court on this, after which an order can be passed.