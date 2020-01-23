HC stays expansion of Karwar port under Sagarmala project

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday stayed the second phase of expansion of the Karwar port under the central government's ambitious 'Sagarmala' project and directed the state government to maintain the status quo.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Hemanth Chandangoudar ordered an interim stay over the project, while hearing a public interest litigation by the Baithkol Bandaru Nirashritara Yantrikrut Dhoni Meenugarara Sahakara Sangha. The bench directed the Karnataka Public Works, Ports & Inland Water Transport Department not to take up any developmental and construction work at the project site.

The bench came down heavily on the state government over its decision to continue with the expansion work despite withdrawal of permission by the State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority and subsequent notices issued by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). The court also ordered the government to demolish the road and other structures built on the beach and restore the area to its original condition.

The court also directed to issue notices to respondents such as the CEO of the Karnataka Coastal Developmental Authority, Director of Public Works, Ports & Inland Water Transport Department, Deputy Commissioner of Karwar, KSPCB and DVP Infra Projects Private Limited and asked them to submit objections if any. As the project was part of the Central government's funded programme, the court also directed to make the central department a party in the matter and adjourned the hearing to February 26.

The fishing community alleges that the expansion work and subsequent commercial activities will not only affect the ecosystem of the region but also jeopardise the livelihoods of fisherfolk.

Various organisations and fishermen cooperative associations had launched intense protests against the project at Karwar.