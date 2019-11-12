HD-BRTS bags 'Best Urban Mass Transit project' award

Dedicated bus corridor project between Hubballi-Dharwad has bagged Union government’s ‘Best Urban Mass Transit project’ award for the year 2019. The Hubballi-Dharwad Bus Rapid Transit System (HD-BRTS) has put behind Bengaluru Metro, Chennai Metro, Ahmedabad BRTS and others to win this award.

An eight-member panel constituted Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs scrutinised projects from across India in three-level and based on the findings they declared HD-BRTS as the best transit project in Country.

The operation management, use of technology (ITS system), frequency of bus services, facilities at bus station & depots, and most importantly the popularity of the bus service ensured that HD-BRTS bag this coveted award. Within a year, the number of people using HD-BRTS went up from 15,000 a day to 85,000 passengers per day. No other BRTS that is currently operating in India has three-four lane dedicated corridor. Sources said this was one of the major reasons for project from twin cities winning the award.

HD-BRTS, which is yet to see a formal inauguration, trail run commenced on October 2, 2018. However, it was only in March that all the 125 AC buses, which are named Chigari, started plying between the four-lane dedicated corridor between Hubballi and Dharwad, which are 28 km apart.

“We are happy that within one year of starting operation the HD-BRTS has been recognised by the Union government for its operational system and other facilities,” said HD-BRTS Managing Director Rajendra Cholan, who will collect the award at a function to be held in Lucknow on November 17.