‘HD Kumaraswamy developed Ramanagara’

While the BJP and the Congress are engaged in muck throwing on who has better intentions for Ramanagara, it is the JD(S) that has in reality contributed to the lives of the people here. It was H D Kumaraswamy who declared it as a district, JD(S) MLC and party spokesperson K T Srikante Gowda said.

JD(S) MLCs Srikante Gowda and Bhoje Gowda addressed media persons here on Wednesday. Gowda was talking about the recent clash between Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Congress MP D K Suresh at a public event in Ramanagara.

It was Kumaraswamy who worked for the overall development of the district, be it roads or water connections. When Kumaraswamy was the CM, he wanted to have the RGUHS campus in Ramanagara. However, D K Shivakumar wanted to shift it to Kanakapura, while Sudhakar wanted it in Chikkaballapur. The BJP and the Congress are working with vested political interests, Srikante Gowda alleged.

