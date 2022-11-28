HDK for poverty as reservation yardstick

Poverty should be the yardstick for reservation facilities, not the population of communities, JD(S) legislature party leaders H D Kumaraswamy said.
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said, "The government has given 10% reservation to a community on the ground that it is economically backward. Debate on the number of members of that community in society will become a controversy."
"Panchamasalis, Kurubas and Vokkaligas too are demanding 12% reservation based on population. I have requested the Vokkaliga community seers to get data of castes, sub-castes, and academic and economic status of the community and draw the government's attention."
The former chief minister batted for a debate on whether the reservation system had addressed the problem of poverty.
"Many nomadic communities are still deprived of reservation facilities and are unable to get two meals a day. Hence, poverty should be the yardstick for reservation. Reservation should not be granted for political purposes," he said.
