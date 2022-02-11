HDK to contest from Chamundeshwari?

JD(S) leader and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy surprised many by issuing a statement on Thursday that he will contest from the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment in the 2023 elections.

When his supporters wanted to know about the party candidate for the Chamundeshwari Assembly segment for the upcoming election, Kumaraswamy said, “Let me contest from the segment.”

JD(S) candidate G T Devegowda defeated opposition leader Siddaramaiah by more than 35,000 votes in the previous election. But he has been maintaining distance from JD(S) from the last three years.

The efforts of JD(S) leaders to convince Devegowda turned futile. Kumaraswamy had also said the party has closed its doors on Devegowda. Now, the JD(S) is searching for a suitable candidate to field from the Chamundeshwari segment.

Chamundeshwari is one of the favourite Assembly segments for Kumaraswamy and JD(S) launched ‘Kumara Parva’, the 2018 election campaign, from the segment.

