Head constable, CDPO test positive for Covid

The spurt of Covid-19 cases in the state and across the country, during Lockdown 4.0, has affected the officials on duty, creating panic among the people.

The frontline workers, Corona Warriors, deputed on Covid duty, contracting virus is a shocker to the Mandya administration, which is already facing a challenge of migrants from Maharashtra. As these officers have come in contact with several others, tracing their contacts and quarantining them is an arduous task for the authorities.

A head constable, deputed on security at a quarantine centre in KR Pet town, tested positive for Covid on Thursday. Similarly, a Child Development Protection Officer (CDPO), who was deputed as in-charge of containment zones in Malavalli town, has also tested positive.

The huge influx of migrants from Maharashtra, entering the district, has become a nightmare for the district administration. The number of positive cases are on the rise, every day.

The positive cases of the head constable and the CDPO is a cause of concern, as they had come in contact with several officials, while on duty.

The town and rural police stations on the same premises in KR Pet have been closed for four days, as the head constable would have visited the premises earlier. The police personnel at both the stations have also been quarantined.

The police stations will function temporarily at Kikkeri station. The premises would be sprayed with disinfectants and sanitised. The head constable has been shifted to the designated Covid hospital in Mandya, according to Superintendent of Police K Parashuram.

Meanwhile, the officials and Anganwadi workers, who were working with the CDPO are under anxiety. The officer had participated in a video conference along with his colleagues.

The Health department had organised a medical screening camp for the officials and had collected their blood and throat swab samples. The results on Wednesday night confirmed that the person tested positive. However, the source of contact is not known. The official was commuting every day from Mysuru to Malavalli, it is said. The CDPO is also shifted to the designated Covid hospital in Mandya.

The list of his primary and secondary contacts are being prepared, and will be quarantined, say Health department personnel.