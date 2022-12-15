Headmaster arrested for 'misbehaving' with students

The students of a school hostel thrashed a headmaster, for allegedly misbehaving with the inmates and handed him over to the police, at Katteri village, Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred at the hostel of RMSA (Rashtriya Madhyamika Shala Abhiyana) High School. Headmaster Chinmayananda Murthy has been arrested on charges of misbehavior with the students.

The students alleged that the headmaster, who was also managing the hostel, had been misbehaving with the students over several years. He used to touch them and conversed with them in an embarrassing manner. He told them to watch sleazy videos and also asked them to remove clothes. He used to threaten them, not to disclose this to anybody, they alleged.

Murthy visited the hostel around 8.30 pm on Wednesday and called the students to his chamber. As he misbehaved, the students started shouting. He abused the other students, who came to their rescue. Irked over this, they thrashed him with sticks and firewood, it is said.

Based on the complaint lodged by hostel warden Savitha, KRS Police Station personnel of Srirangapatna taluk, visited the spot and arrested him.

Superintendent of Police N Yatish said, "The teacher has been arrested as soon as the warden lodged a complaint. A comprehensive probe would be conducted."

DDPI Javaregowda visited the hostel on Thursday morning and took stock of the situation.

The parents arrived at the hostel and expressed their outrage. They took the officials to task for their negligence and alleged that the authorities had not taken any action although a similar incident was reported a few years ago.