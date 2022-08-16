Headmistress draws flak for not hoisting flag

Government Higher Primary School Headmistress Nirmala Mary didn't organise a programme on account of 76th Independence Day at the school

  • Aug 16 2022, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 01:39 ist

The headmistress of a government school was criticised by villagers for not hoisting the national flag on the premises of the school, on account of 76th Independence Day, at Singrigowdanakoppal in Pandavapura taluk, Mandya district, on Monday.

Government Higher Primary School Headmistress Nirmala Mary didn't organise a programme on account of 76th Independence Day at the school, which has disappointed many local residents.

The villagers claimed that every house in the village hoisted the national flag as a part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', but the school had not conducted any programme. Around 15 students in the school have been denied the celebrations.

Mary has been working in the same school for the last 25 years. They sought action against the teacher for her negligence. The locals themselves hoisted the flag upon observing that there was no flag hoisted in the school.

They have lodged a complaint in this regard with Block Education Officer Lokesh and MLA C S Puttaraju. Lokesh said a report had been submitted to the authorities and action would be taken against the teacher.

