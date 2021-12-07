Health campaign at Mudipu on December 8

As a part of Madari Grama Abhiyan, Jana Shikshana Trust in association with Zilla Panchayat, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Fr Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Balepuni Gram Panchayat and others, will organise a health campaign at the Covid Counselling Centre at Mudipu on December 8 at 10 am.

Zilla Panchayat CEO Dr Kumar will flag off the programme.

