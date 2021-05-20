Health department to persuade those in home isolation to shift to CCCs

In a bid to control Covid-19, the health department has started making an effort to shift those in home isolation to the Covid Care Centres (CCCs). This will help in preventing them from moving around unnecessarily and thereby help check the transmission.

The infected are persuaded to shift to the Covid Care Centres that are identified by the district administration, said DHO Dr Kishore Kumar.

The department is taking measures to shift those who are above 45 years old suffering from diabetes, BP, infection in the lungs and to those who are below 45 years old, who are asymptomatic and do not have enough facilities in their house to remain in isolation.

Already, 50-beds have been arranged at the ESI Hospital in Mangaluru for Covid Care Centre.

A total of 22 have been admitted so far. There are 250 beds in the CCC set up at NITK, Surathkal. None have been admitted so far. At the taluk level, Morarji Desai Schools have been readied as CCCs and the infected will be sent there.

Fear of hospitalisation

The DHO said that a few people, in spite of suffering from symptoms of Covid-19, hide their conditions fearing hospitalisation.

Such individuals are persuaded to get themselves admitted to the CCC to avoid any complications.

Nodal officers have been appointed to each Covid Care Centres. The local doctors are advising on the health conditions at the Centres. In addition, a decision has been taken to appoint nurses to work in shifts.

MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, who visited the CCC at the ESI Hospital in Mangaluru, said, “Nutritious food is provided to the infected at the Centre along with taking care of their health.”

Constant monitoring

In the meantime, to check the loitering of the infected in home isolation, the department has decided to take tough measures.

Task Forces have been asked to resort to pasting posters outside the house of the Covid-19 infected, identify micro-containment zones and supply grocery to the households who are in need of it. More than 10 Covid Care Centres have been readied in the taluk and the city. The department is mulling over opening CCCs in the available hostels in the panchayat limits.