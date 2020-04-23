Health survey to keep Covid-19 at bay, says Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar

Chief Secretary T M Vijayabhaskar, who held a video conference with deputy commissioners of all districts, on Thursday, directed the Health department personnel to conduct a survey across the district and make a list of those suffering from ailments and check their health status every day.

In an effort to prevent the people from going to hospitals at an advanced stage of illness, which sometimes turn out to be acute respiratory problems, claiming the life, Asha workers should make a list of pregnant women, and those suffering from asthma, tuberculosis, HIV and those under dialysis treatment. In case they show any symptom of Covid-19, they should be subject to medical tests, he stressed.

Booth-level officials should visit the houses and conduct a survey of those above 60 years and their health history, and also check for any symptom. These measures would help in preventing the spread of coronavirus, if early quarantine is followed, he said.

He directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that migrant labourers and others in their respective district are provided food.

Deputy Commissioner R Girish, who held a meeting later, told the taluk health officers to follow the instructions and depute Asha workers to conduct the survey and submit a list of pregnant women and others suffering from medical problems.

ZP CEO B A Paramesh, Additional DC Kavitha Jayaram and DHO Dr Sathish were present.