Health, well-being workshop

Lions Club of Mysore Bandhavya has organised a workshop on health and well-being, focussing on the physical and mental impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, on September 24.
Resource persons Dr R C Mythrey, Dr Ramachandra, Dr Krishnamurthy Chamaram, Dr Rekha and Dr Mujahid Sheik will speak on various health-related subjects. The event is open for public and registration is open until September 23, for 150 seats, said Vijay Kumar, president of the Club.
For details, call: 90087 98494 or 98506 61223.
