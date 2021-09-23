Health, well-being workshop

Health, well-being workshop

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 23 2021, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 00:27 ist

Lions Club of Mysore Bandhavya has organised a workshop on health and well-being, focussing on the physical and mental impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, on September 24.

Resource persons Dr R C Mythrey, Dr Ramachandra, Dr Krishnamurthy Chamaram, Dr Rekha and Dr Mujahid Sheik will speak on various health-related subjects. The event is open for public and registration is open until September 23, for 150 seats, said Vijay Kumar, president of the Club.

For details, call: 90087 98494 or 98506 61223.

