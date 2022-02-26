Hearing sound of shelling continuously, says Mangaluru student stranded in Ukraine

“Situation here in Ukraine is pretty bad as we are hearing the sounds of shelling continuously. I along with my friends and others are at the metro station shelter. It's biting cold here without any heater or proper blankets to cover,” said Anaina Anna, daughter of Sandhya and Vinod from Derebail in Mangaluru, now stranded in war-torn Ukraine.

In a WhatsApp call, she told DH “there is no proper water supply and food here. There is a huge line in front of shopping malls for water. It is a difficult time here.”

She is a third-year medical student at V N Karazin Kharkiv National University. She had left Mangaluru in 2019 and had booked a ticket to return to India on February 26 after having realised the tension between Russia and Ukraine in the recent past. However, due to the closure of the airport, she remains stranded and waits for the evacuation process to commence soon.

She said that the embassy authorities in Ukraine had advised them to move to shelters and bunkers on February 24 for safety.

“We spent our night at the shelters. By 7 am on Friday we could return to our flats. However, at 11 am a missile was dropped nearby. We returned back to the metro station shelter,” she said while explaining the situation.

All the transportation facilities have been hit and we are unable to move out. “Airways, waterways and roads are blocked. It is not possible to move near the border of Poland which is situated in the east west part. We are stranded here. There was heavy snowfall as well,” she said.

