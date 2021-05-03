Heart-wrenching scenes witnessed at district hospital

Medical staff, nurses offering teary farewell, a woman breaking down by looking at her husband’s mortal remains, family members shedding tears were the heart-wrenching situation outside Chamarajanagar district hospital where 24 Covid-19 patients allegedly died due to shortage of oxygen.

A young woman, who married two months back, broke down after she learnt about his husband Surendra’s death. “Give my husband back. My husband was killed. Who will take care of me,” she was pleading, crying.

Surendra had talk to her wife through video call on Sunday evening and had said, he is doing good and will return home in two days. However, as the news of several people’s death due to lack of oxygen was reported, the woman and other family members reached the hospital at 6 am. But, Surendra was not on his bed. A nurse telephoned the family members at 7.30 am and informed that Surendra breathed last at 5 am.

Dinesh and his wife, who had come from Mallinathapura, remain stunned as the couple heard about the death of 30-year-old Ajay, Dinesh’s brother in-law. Ajay was admitted to the hospital on Sunday evening and he died at 6 am on Monday. He is survived by two-year-old son and wife.

Like them, hundreds of people were seen crying, blaming ministers, the officials and the government. Despite lockdown, a large number of people started gathering in front of the hospital from 8 pm on Sunday.

A man said that he witnessed at least four people dying without oxygen. A few were seen pleading for oxygen. Even nurses were shedding tears, he said.