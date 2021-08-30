Heavy rain in parts of Bidar, Kalaburagi districts

Heavy rain in parts of Bidar, Kalaburagi districts

Stream water has entered houses at Gorat village in Hulasur taluk and Enakur village

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Aug 30 2021, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 31 2021, 02:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

Several parts of Kalaburagi and Bidar districts received heavy rainfall on Monday.

A buffalo was struck dead by lightning at Matakhed village in Kamalaganar of Bidar district and a hanuman temple collapsed at Navadagi village in Bhalki taluk.

Stream water has entered houses at Gorat village in Hulasur taluk and Enakur village in Khatakchincholi hobli of Bhalki taluk. While Bemalakhed in Chitaguppa taluk has received the highest rainfall of 81 mm, Dubalagundi in Humnabad taluk has received 67 mm rainfall.

Karanja dam and Chulakinala and Upper Mullamari reservoirs too have filled to the brim. Several parts of the Kalaburagi district too received rainfall from Sunday night to Monday afternoon.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kalaburagi
Bidar
Karnataka
India News
rains

Related videos

What's Brewing

In a big milestone, leaded petrol runs out of gas: UN

In a big milestone, leaded petrol runs out of gas: UN

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

70% of Kaziranga flooded; travel advisory to vehicles

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

This bird can fly non-stop for 5 days from Japan to Aus

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

Afghans killed outside airport sought new lives abroad

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

'Shang-Chi' movie review: Great potential, not realised

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Indian athletes shine at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

Even before Taliban, Afghan women faced male violence

 