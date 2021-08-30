Heavy rain in parts of Bidar, Kalaburagi districts

Several parts of Kalaburagi and Bidar districts received heavy rainfall on Monday.

A buffalo was struck dead by lightning at Matakhed village in Kamalaganar of Bidar district and a hanuman temple collapsed at Navadagi village in Bhalki taluk.

Stream water has entered houses at Gorat village in Hulasur taluk and Enakur village in Khatakchincholi hobli of Bhalki taluk. While Bemalakhed in Chitaguppa taluk has received the highest rainfall of 81 mm, Dubalagundi in Humnabad taluk has received 67 mm rainfall.

Karanja dam and Chulakinala and Upper Mullamari reservoirs too have filled to the brim. Several parts of the Kalaburagi district too received rainfall from Sunday night to Monday afternoon.