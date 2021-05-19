Heavy rain lashes Mandya, uproots trees

Heavy rain lashes Mandya, uproots trees

Gayathri G R
Gayathri G R, Mandya,
  • May 19 2021, 22:12 ist
  • updated: May 19 2021, 22:31 ist
A tree was uprooted on R P Road in Mandya on Wednesday. DH PHOTO

Heavy rain lashed Mandya city and parts of the district on Wednesday afternoon, uprooting several trees and electricity poles. Rainwater entered into the houses in low-lying areas at Beedi Workers Colony, Halahalli and other places.

The city, which remained overcast for the last two days, experienced heavy rains for more than an hour, accompanied by high intensity wind.

Around 10 trees collapsed on 100-ft road, RP Road, Kalamandira, Gandhinagar and Subhashnagar. Electricity supply was also disrupted for a while. A car was damaged when the tree fell on it at Subhashnagar, autorickshaws and motorbikes were damaged on 100-ft road.

Parts of Chamarajanagar district experienced moderate rains on Wednesday. Kempanapura Gram Panchayat limits in the taluk recorded 3 cm rain. Yalandur, Kollegal, Gundlupet taluks too experienced rains.

 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

R P Road
Mandya
Heavy rain

Related videos

What's Brewing

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

A new epidemic is on the rise, across the world

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Pandemic mask mountain sets new recycling challenge

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Coffee and croissants! Cafes in Paris reopen

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

Noted author Ruskin Bond turns 87

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

To mask or not to mask? Vaccinated America's conundrum

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

Who is behind the global surge in single-use plastic?

 