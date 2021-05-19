Heavy rain lashes Mandya, uproots trees

Heavy rain lashed Mandya city and parts of the district on Wednesday afternoon, uprooting several trees and electricity poles. Rainwater entered into the houses in low-lying areas at Beedi Workers Colony, Halahalli and other places.

The city, which remained overcast for the last two days, experienced heavy rains for more than an hour, accompanied by high intensity wind.

Around 10 trees collapsed on 100-ft road, RP Road, Kalamandira, Gandhinagar and Subhashnagar. Electricity supply was also disrupted for a while. A car was damaged when the tree fell on it at Subhashnagar, autorickshaws and motorbikes were damaged on 100-ft road.

Parts of Chamarajanagar district experienced moderate rains on Wednesday. Kempanapura Gram Panchayat limits in the taluk recorded 3 cm rain. Yalandur, Kollegal, Gundlupet taluks too experienced rains.