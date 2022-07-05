Mangaluru: Rain leaves anganwadi centre, school flooded

Heavy rain leaves anganwadi centre, school flooded in Mangaluru

A car driver had a lucky escape after the driver lost control and entered into a flooded drain at Ucchila Someshwara

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jul 05 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2022, 14:54 ist

Heavy rains caused flood water to enter an anganwadi centre at Ucchilagudde in Someshwara. The fire and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the materials from the centre to a safer location. The premises of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School at Ucchila Gudde too remained inundated.

A car driver had a lucky escape after the driver lost control and entered into a flooded drain at Ucchila Someshwara. The driver, who remained locked inside the car, was rescued by the fire service personnel.

While a tree fell on the premises of Arya Samaj in Mangaluru, three suffered injuries after a wall collapsed at Onikere near Morgans’ Gate in Mangaluru. Mayor Premananda Shetty has visited the spot.

Landslide occurred at Saradka on the border of Kerala in Bantwal taluk and a biker had a miraculous escape. The bike has been damaged. 

Also, two flights arriving from Dubai and Damman to Mangaluru have been diverted to Bengaluru.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Flood
Mangaluru
rain
anganwadi centre

What's Brewing

In China, people pay for homes with garlic, peaches

In China, people pay for homes with garlic, peaches

Haute cuisine: Edible gold is the hot luxury food trend

Haute cuisine: Edible gold is the hot luxury food trend

July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded

July 4 parade mass shooting: 6 dead, dozens wounded

NASA mulls sending swimming robots to oceans in space

NASA mulls sending swimming robots to oceans in space

IOC delivers cooking gas by boats in flood-hit Assam

IOC delivers cooking gas by boats in flood-hit Assam

Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Deadly US mass shootings in 2022

Cool environment in schools brings out the best

Cool environment in schools brings out the best

Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s

Bengaluru's City Market in the ’40s

Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

Bengaluru: AI art festival to tackle climate crisis

The art of appreciating colleagues at work

The art of appreciating colleagues at work

 