Heavy rain leaves anganwadi centre, school flooded in Mangaluru

Heavy rains caused flood water to enter an anganwadi centre at Ucchilagudde in Someshwara. The fire and emergency service personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the materials from the centre to a safer location. The premises of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Higher Primary School at Ucchila Gudde too remained inundated.

A car driver had a lucky escape after the driver lost control and entered into a flooded drain at Ucchila Someshwara. The driver, who remained locked inside the car, was rescued by the fire service personnel.

While a tree fell on the premises of Arya Samaj in Mangaluru, three suffered injuries after a wall collapsed at Onikere near Morgans’ Gate in Mangaluru. Mayor Premananda Shetty has visited the spot.

Landslide occurred at Saradka on the border of Kerala in Bantwal taluk and a biker had a miraculous escape. The bike has been damaged.

Also, two flights arriving from Dubai and Damman to Mangaluru have been diverted to Bengaluru.