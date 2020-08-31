Heavy rain likely in parts of Karnataka this week

Heavy rain will continue in parts of south interior Karnataka during the course of the week as monsoon has strengthened again.

According to the Meteorological Department, “rainfall intensity over peninsular India is very likely to increase from September 1, resulting in isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Karnataka. Orange alert for very heavy rainfall (between 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm) is issued for districts in south interior Karnataka and Malnad region for September 3 and 4.”

Yellow alert for heavy rainfall (64.5 mm to 115.5 mm) on September 2 was also issued for coastal and south interior Karnataka region.

S S M Gavaskar, junior scientific officer, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, told DH that monsoon is expected to revive again, resulting in widespread rainfall across the state.

“Three to four days after monsoon conditions improve in south interior Karnataka, similar conditions are likely in north interior and coastal Karnataka,” he said. According to extended range models of the Indian Meteorological Department, Karnataka is expected to receive rainfall slightly above the normal during September, with favourable monsoon conditions forecast till September 24.