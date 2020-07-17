Heavy rain maroons low-lying areas in Udupi

With heavy rain lashing Udupi, the areas surrounding Moodanidambooru have been marooned. Water has entered several houses in the vicinity. Artificial flood has inundated houses in Bannanje, Matadabettu and surrounding areas as well.
The Kalsanka rivulet is overflowing and water has entered houses in the vicinity. The parking area of Rajangana in Krishna Mutt has turned into a pool with stagnant water. The intensity of the rain has increased in Kundapura, Baindoor, Karkala, Hebri, Kaup and Brahmavar as well.
