Heavy rain: Rivers flowing at dangerous level in Kodagu

Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 04 2020, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 14:30 ist
Heavy rain coupled with gusty wind lashed Kodagu district on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall in the Brahmagiri range has created a flood threat in the district.

Triveni Sangama at Bhagamandala is full. River Water is flowing on Napoklu-Bhagamandala road in the district. Water level in rivers Cauvery and Lakshmanatheertha have increased drastically. With Somwarpet, Garagandooru, Madapura, Jambooru, Mukkodlu, Galibeedu receiving heavy rain, the inflow of water to Harangi Reservoir has increased.

Already 5,500 cusecs water is released into Harangi river from the reservoir. The release of water to the river is likely to increase by evening. People living on the banks of river at Kudige and Kushalnagar have been asked to remain cautious.  

The NDRF team camping in the district is reviewing the flood situation.

