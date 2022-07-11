Heavy rains: Classrooms, walls collapse in Belagavi

A government lower primary school wall came crashing down at Mudewadi village in Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district on Sunday night following heavy rains.

A classroom and a building adjoining the office of the school also collapsed. The school compound was partially damaged.

A government primary school wall at Garlgunji village in Khanapur collapsed on Saturday.

"The school walls at Mudewadi and at Garlgunji were weak due to heavy rains. A portion of the Karnataka Public School building at Mugalihal collapsed last week. The school was relocated to another structure six months ago as the building was weak," Laxmanrai Yakkundi, Block Education Officer, Khanapur, said.

Four classrooms of different schools have collapsed in separate incidents so far, he said.