Heavy rains continue to pound Mysuru region

Heavy rains lashed Mysuru city and surrounding areas on Wednesday night. Roof of a house collapsed due to rain at Agrahara in the city and a 72-year-old man Ramanath, was rescued by Fire and Emergency Services personnel.

He was staying alone in the house, when the mishap occurred. He was shifted to a hospital for first aid. Uprooting of trees continued on Wednesday night also, disconnecting power supply in a few areas in the

city.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rains till November 23 with cloudy sky, moderate rainfall from November 19 to 23. The day temperature is expected to be 29 degree Celsius and night temperature 20 degree celsius.

Hassan

Heavy rains destroyed ragi and maize, ready for harvest in Hassan district. According to sources, maize grown at 675 hectare and ragi in 19,403 hectare, in six taluks of the district have been destroyed. Three houses at Gowdagere, Channarayapatna taluk, were also damaged.

Chamarajanagar

Rains continued at the border district Chamarjanagar on Thursday also. The district experienced intermittent rains from Thursday morning. The agricultural activities has been hit due to inundated fields, creating anxiety of crop loss among the farmers.

More than 100 houses have collapsed in the district due to continuous rains for the last two weeks. Forty five houses have collapsed in Hanur taluk alone, according to sources.

The lakes and ponds are overflowing in Kollegal taluk, inundating low-lying areas. The IMD has predicted rains till November 22.

Mandya

The wall of historical Janardhana temple in Kikkeri, in Mandya district has collapsed due to heavy downpour.

The temple dates back to Hoysala period and the wall had beautiful gods sculptures like Narasimha, Gopalakrishna, Mahishamardhini, Kalingavardhana, Yoganarasimha, Vishnu, Shiva and Ganesha, on it. It has been damaged due to rain.

The K R Pet bus stand remained waterlogged on Wednesday night. Nagamangala, Srirangapatna, Maddur taluks too experienced rains.

Check out DH's latest videos: