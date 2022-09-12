Heavy rains, floods paralyse parts of North Karnataka districts

Heavy rains continued to pound parts of north Karnataka, coastal and malnad regions on Monday, killing one person in Uttara Kannada district. Flash floods in water bodies and heavy discharge from reservoirs submerged bridges and roads disrupting connectivity. Number of house collapses and destruction of public and private properties continued to rise.

Chandrashekhar Narayan Harijan (24) sustained severe injuries after a house collapsed on him at Kyadagi in Siddapur town in Uttara Kannada district. He was rushed to a hospital in Shivamogga where he breathed his last.

About 20 bridges have been submerged in Chikkodi, Ramadurga, Nippani and Khanapur taluks of Belagavi district due to increase of inflow in Krishna, Doodhganga, Vedganga, Ghataprabha, Hiranyakeshi, Markendeya and Malaprabha rivers. Discharge was increased at Hidkal and Malaprabha dams.

Water entered low-lying areas and submerged over 200 houses in Gokak town. An interstate bridge at Lolasur connecting Jatta and Jamboti and the old bridge at Munavalli town have been submerged.

The Belagavi district administration has advised those staying across the rivers to be cautious in the wake of flash floods.

Dhavaleshwar bridge and Mirji bridge in Bagalkot district have been submerged.

All 26 crest gates of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam at the Alamatti in Vijayapura district have been opened to discharge 1,25,000 cusec of water due to heavy inflow.

Over 20 houses have collapsed at Jakkali village in Gadag district due to heavy rains in the last few days.

A portion of a hill caved in at Hosoda near Mavinkurve in Honnavar taluk. Mud was cleared to resume vehicular movement. Sirsi, Siddapur, Kumta and Dandel taluks in Uttara Kannada received heavy rains. Many houses were inundated. Two relief centres have been opened in the district.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre has forecast heavy rains, sounding yellow alert on September 13 and 14 in the district.

Flash floods submerged eight bridge-cum-barrages in Indi and Chadachana taluks in Vijayapura district. Heavy discharge from dams in Maharashtra has caused floods. The district administration cautioned those staying across the bank to move to safer places.

Hosapete, Haveri, Dharwad and Hubballi too received heavy rains.

It rained heavily in Hassan town and parts of the district swelling water bodies. Rain continued to lash Madikeri and Virajpet taluks of Kodagu district. Rest of the regions received moderate rainfall.