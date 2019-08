Following heavy rain lashing different parts of Dakshina Kannada, Puttur Assistant Commissioner has declared holiday for schools and anganwadi centres in Puttur, Kadaba and Belthangady taluks on Tuesday.

Bantwal tahsildar Rashmi and Sullia tahsildar Kunhi Ahmmed too have declared holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres in Bantwal and Sullia taluks.

Bountiful rain in the region has increased water-level in River Nethravathi and Kumaradhara drastically.