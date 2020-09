Following heavy rain in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi districts, the scheduled exams for the final year UG and PG students of Mangalore University on September 21 has been postponed, said Mangalore University Registrar Evaluation Prof P L Dharma.

The next date of the examinations will be communicated to the students shortly.

Heavy rain coupled with gusty wind in the region, several low-lying areas have been inundated.