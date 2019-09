Heavy rains lashed Belagavi and Khanapur for about an hour on Monday. People were caught unawares due to the sudden downpour and had to run for cover.

Humid conditions prevailed since morning. Dark clouds hovered by noon and skies opened up soon. Motorists had to use headlights in the noon due to poor visibility. Khanapur town and surrounding villages received rain for over an hour. There was light rain in Gokak.