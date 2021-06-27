Heavy rains pound Kalyana Karnataka dists; flash floods in Mantralaya

Heavy rain in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in Raichur and Adoni regions triggered flash floods in Mantralaya bringing the temple town to a standstill.

The overflowing Ramapur stream flooded Karnataka Bhavan and all the roads leading to the Raghavendra Swami Vrindavan.

Scores of people were evacuated from the Karnataka Bhavan after the water level rose to knee height.

The temple town returned to normal after floodwaters receded in the afternoon.

The overnight showers threw normal life out of gear in Raichur city and parts of the district.

Maski town was the worst hit with four wards going under water. More than 500 houses in Gandhinagar were flooded with rainwater as the occupants were forced to spend the night draining water out of their homes.

The local body staff, using earthmovers drained floodwater and cleared the rain mess on Sunday

Five Bengaluru-bound youths from Devadurg had a lucky escape while crossing an overflowing Halapur stream in their bikes in the early hours of Sunday. Alert locals pulled the stranded youths to safety using ropes. Two bikes, however, were swept away in the stream.

The overflowing streams affected traffic at several places till Sunday afternoon in Raichur, Maski, Manvi, Sindhanur, Devadurg and Lingasugur taluks.

While the overnight showers brought misery to people in towns,

Other Kalyan Karnataka districts also experienced moderate to heavy showers since Saturday night.

Parts of coastal districts and north and central Karnataka also experienced intermittent rains.

The IMD has forecast more rains in Kalyana Karnataka region.