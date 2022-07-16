Heavy showers, gusty winds uproot electricity poles

Heavy showers, gusty winds uproot electricity poles

River Kaveri is in spate and the movement of vehicles on these roads have remained disrupted

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jul 16 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2022, 00:43 ist
CESC personnel repair an electricity pole at Aloor Siddapura. Credit: DH Photo

With rain lashing various parts of the district, Bhagamandala-Napoklu and Napoklu-Murnadu roads remained under water for the second consecutive day.

River Kaveri is in spate and the movement of vehicles on these roads have remained disrupted. 

Several electricity poles were uprooted in the gusty wind along with heavy showers in Suntikoppa hobli.

A tree fell on an electrcity pole and disrupted power supply on NH 275 at 7th Hosakote. 

An autorickashaw was damaged after a tree fell on it at Gundugutti. The auto is owned by Dhanu. 

The water level in Kajoor stream has receded in Shanivarasanthe.  

As many as four cattle died due to gusty wind and chill weather. With this,
number of deaths of cattle has risen to 24.

As many as eight houses have been damaged and 134 electricity poles have been uprooted.

Two more relief centres have been opened in the district. As many as 568 people have been provided shelters in six relief centres. 

The NDRF and CESC personnel restored the power connecting by removing a bamboo bush that had fallen on 11 kv electric wire in the middle of Kadaluru stream at Betoli. 

Intermittent rain has thrown normal life out of gear in Somwarpet. Several trees have been uprooted on the roads and coffee plantations in the taluk.

With the disruption in power supply, the water supply has been affected in the taluk. 

Several electricity poles were uprooted at Malambi. The CESC personnel were seen restoring power supply by climbing a private bus that was parked by the side of the road. 

A house, owned by H C Harish, was damaged after a mudslide at Hanchinalli.

In the last 24 hours, Shanthalli hobli received 12.94 cm rainfall, Somwarpet 5.34 cm and Shanivarasanthe- 5.2 cm rainfall. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

River Kaveri
Madikeri
Karnataka
Bhagamandala
Heavy rainfall
Karnataka News

What's Brewing

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

'Social life helps orphaned elephants overcome loss'

IIT-M showcases innovative technology projects

IIT-M showcases innovative technology projects

Explained: Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill

Explained: Registration of Press and Periodicals Bill

Where they care for bears

Where they care for bears

 