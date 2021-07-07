Heavy showers lash Kalyana Karnataka, central districts; 3 killed in rain-related incidents

The southwest monsoon is active over Kalyan Karnataka and north and central districts as the regions are experiencing moderate to heavy rain since Tuesday evening.

Tuesday night showers wreaked havoc in Vijayanagara district. Huvinahadagali town and parts of taluk bore the maximum brunt of overnight downpour.

A couple was washed away in an overflowing stream along with their bike at Kaalvi village in the taluk. Mallikarjun (55), his wife Sumangalamma (48), residents of Muthkur in Hagaribommanahalli taluk were returning home after visiting their relatives in Mundargi taluk. Bodies were found in the stream, after floods subsided, on Wednesday.

Tuesday night rain left many residential, commercial and office buildings in Huvinahadagali inundated. The TMC staff had a tough time in clearing floodwaters. Acres of agriculture and horticulture crops were damaged in the rain.

Hampasagar in HB Halli taluk recorded 7.6 cm of rain, the highest amount of rain recorded in the state in the last 24 hours.

A three year-old boy was killed when a portion of house wall, weakened by incessant rain, collapsed on him at Kalllodu village in Hosadurga taluk, Chitradurga district, in the early hours of Wednesday. Lohith, son of Omkarappa and Savitramma couple, is the victim.

Parts of Chitradurga, including Molkalmuru and Hosadurga taluks, witnessed good rainfall on Wednesday.

Kalyana Karnataka districts - Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur - received sharp spells of rain in the afternoon and late evening.

Parts of Vijayapura, including Basavana Bagewadi, experienced heavy rain in the afternoon. The downpour triggered flash floods in a stream on the outskirts of the town and left several residential areas flooded.

Meanwhile, coastal districts and Malnad witnessed a rather unusual dry weather on Wednesday.