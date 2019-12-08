Heavy vehicle movement unlikely on Charmadi till 2021

The 22-km stretch of Charmadi Ghat is unlikely to open for heavy vehicles at least till the first half of 2021, considering the damage suffered following two consecutive years of landslides during the monsoon.

A complete restoration of the treacherous, albeit scenic, road is expected to cost around Rs 240 crore to 250 crore. While the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has drawn up a proposal with the Central government, the issue is expected to be discussed during Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari’s visit to the state on December 10.

The closure of the stretch for heavy vehicles and buses, meanwhile, has also affected local businesses dependent on the movement of such vehicles along the route.

According to sources, work to repair the damages along the 22-km Charmadi Ghat stretch will not be taken up until after the next monsoon season. Several parts of the key road connecting Dakshina Kannada district to different parts of Karnataka are still susceptible to landslides.

“While the movement of smaller vehicles is relatively safe, that of heavy vehicles might loosen the soil further and could render it unmotorable in a short period of time,” sources said.

When works are taken up, revetment walls measuring 40-50 feet in height have to be constructed to reinforce susceptible sections, so that heavy vehicles can move without any risk. Given the complexity of such works involved along the precipitous cliffs, officials fear, it will take more than a year to complete. Till the works are complete, only small vehicles will be allowed.

A team from the Geological Survey of India, which assessed the ghat stretch recently had blamed the widening of the road for the widespread landslides. It has recommended minimising slope gradients in many parts to reduce such incidents in future.

An official of the NHAI said that a proposal was being placed in front of the Central government to restore the ghat stretch.

“While initial estimates require Rs 240 crore to Rs 250 crore, it might increase to Rs 300 crore, depending on the type of revetment wall constructed,” the official said.