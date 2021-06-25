Heavy vehicles movement on Agumbe ghat road suspended till October

The Shivamogga district administration has issued an order banning the movement of vehicles weighing above 12 tonnes on Agumbe ghat road that links Shivamogga with Udupi district till October 15.

In his order, Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar said, Agumbe Ghat Road is very narrow, and land sliding incidents might take place as Thirthahalli and Udupi have been receiving heavy rains for the past one week and it is likely to continue. As a precautionary measure, heavy vehicles have been banned.

The vehicles can instead ply on alternate routes: Shivamogga-Thirthahalli-Agumbe-Sringeri-Kere Katte, Karkala-Udupi-Mangaluru or Mastikatte-Hulikal-Hosangadi, and Siddapura-Udupi.