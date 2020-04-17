Hefty fines for spitting, not wearing masks

DHNS
DHNS, Tumakuru,
  • Apr 17 2020, 21:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 21:36 ist
Representative image. (iStock photo)

Invoking the National Disaster Management Act, the Tumakuru Mahanagara Palike has imposed certain restrictions with fines (if violated) in the city. 

As per the new norms, people who spit in public places, don't wear masks and urinate in public, will have to pay hefty fines.

A person caught spitting in a public place for the first time will be fined Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 if caught the next time. A person caught without a mask or urinating in public will be fined Rs 100 the first time and Rs 200 the next time. 

 

