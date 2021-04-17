Heli-tourism: Pramoda Devi supports eco-activists, claims land to be private property

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, member of the erstwhile royal family, has come in support of eco-activists, in connection with the much-debated heli-tourism project, proposed by Tourism Minister C P Yogeeshwara.

Even though the support for the cause and opposition to the proposal is mixed with safeguarding the interest of her family, her letter to the Conservator of Forest, Mysuru division, on Friday, April 16, 2021, has given a new twist to the issue.

It has to be recalled that a section of people of Mysuru and also from other parts have raised objection to the project, which needs felling of 150 trees on the premises of Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel to build a helipad to promote tourism.

It has to be noted that Pramoda Devi Wadiyar and her family members, including her son Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, do not have any constitutional sanction as royals. However, she is still revered as ‘Rajamatha’, while her son is revered as ‘Maharaja’ by those who have regards for the erstwhile royal family. Such people form a considerable percentage among natives in the districts of the erstwhile Mysore state.

The letter reads, “I write to draw your attention to the writ petition filed by me in the High Court of Karnataka and the court’s verdict dated June 19, 2020, where in, it was held that the entire extent of Survey No 4 of Kurubarahalli in Mysuru is a private property and the land parcel in question is a part of that survey number.”

“In the light of the court’s judgement, the proposed felling of trees in unauthorised and amounts to trespassing. Thus, drop the unauthorised activity of public hearing, failing which I will be constrained to take steps to safeguard my interest and to save the trees from being felled,” the letter reads.

It has to be noted that a public hearing is convened by the Forest department at its office, in Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram, Mysuru from 11 am on April 23.