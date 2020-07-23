Here, cattle shed is used for conducting post-mortem

It has become inevitable for the doctors to conduct postmortems at the cattle shed, as the mortuary of the healthcare centre in Javagal hobli, Hassan district, is in a dilapidated condition.

There are around 80 villages in the Javagal hobli, and the primary healthcare centre is the only hospital here. Earlier, the post-mortems were conducted at the mortuary on Thimmanahalli Road. Now, the building has been abandoned due to lack of facilities, since several years. It is in a very pathetic state covered with bushes. Now, the doctors conduct post-mortem in the cattle shed, with a screen as a partition.

An employee of the hospital explained that those who can afford, get the post-mortem done at the hospitals in Arsikere and Hassan. But, the procedure and transportation of the body to the village, costs around Rs 15,000. Hence, the poor get the postmortem of their kin, who die in accidents and other issues here.

Dr Kishore Kumar explained helplessness over the issue, saying it has been brought to the notice of the elected representatives several times. But, no step has been taken, he said.

The villagers claim that a mortuary be constructed near the hospital, as there is enough space on the premises.