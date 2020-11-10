High Court raps government over laxity in midday meal scheme

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday said the failure on the part of the state government to implement the midday meal scheme was a violation of right to life and personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution, besides breach of provisions of the National Food Security Act.

The court took the government to task for the failure to implement the scheme for six months during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar, made this observation after the state government admitted that midday meals have not been provided from May 31, 2020. The scheme is to provide mid-day meals to children up to Class 8 within the age-group of 6-14 years. The state submitted that the scheme could not be continued since the schools remained closed after the onset of Covid-19.

Clifton Rosario, the counsel representing the petitioners, submitted that the state government will have to compensate the children as per the provisions of the National Food Security Act and also under the Mid-Day Meal Rules.

The bench observed that such a lapse, on the face of it, amounted to violation of the rights of the children. The court directed the secretary of the department concerned to file a personal affidavit. Considering the default, the bench directed the secretary to give a clear assurance on the implementation and also on the compensation. The bench directed the Secretary to file the affidavit by November 17.

“We direct the state government to file an affidavit of the secretary in-charge of the concerned department responsible for the implementation of the scheme. The affidavit will state in what manner and within what period each of every student, entitled to a mid-day meal scheme, will be compensated. It will also state in what manner obligation will be complied with by providing either mid-day meal or foodgrains to each and every student,” the court said.

The court also directed the secretary of the department concerned to file an affidavit on providing supplementary nutrition under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). “As anganawadis have not started functioning, the secretary will state in what manner strict implementation of the provision will be made,” the court said.