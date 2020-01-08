High-level probe demanded into the sale of newborns

Madikeri Rakshana Vedike President Pawan Pemmaiah has urged the government to order a probe by a high-level investigative team into the alleged sale of a newborn in Madikeri recently.

Addressing reporters in here on Wednesday, he demanded the dismissal of the doctor couple from the district hospital, who are accused of selling a newborn.

Terming the incident as shocking, he suspected the involvement of a dubious network behind the crime.

"A child selling racket is suspected. Therefore, the case should be handed over to an autonomous body such as CID or CBI," said Pawan.

He also pointed out that the doctor who is accused of being involved in the crime is an influential person.

“An inquiry should also be initiated against the management of the private hospital which is allegedly involved. The accused have not only carried out the delivery of child of a minor girl but have also created birth certificate, furnishing wrong information. Strict action should be initiated against the culprits,” he added.

Stating that the accused doctor couple is running a private clinic in the town, Pawan noted that there are allegations against the doctor couple of not treating the patients at the government hospital properly.

“If the accused couple is not dismissed from government services within a week, a protest will be conducted in front of the district government hospital,” he added.

Madikeri Rakshana Vedike members Satya, Umesh Gowda, Rashmi Shetty and Teena were present in the press meet.