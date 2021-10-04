High risk heart operation successfully conducted on 15-year-old boy

Indiana Hospital and Heart Institute in Mangaluru successfully conducted an emergency high-risk heart operation on a 15-year-old boy.

The boy from Badiadka in Kasaragod district was rushed to Mangaluru with gasping for breath after the injury he sustained on his chest due to the fall of a football goal post on his chest while he was playing. He was restless, confused and with low blood pressure when he reached the hospital.

At that time, his heart rate was more than 180 per minute. There was no external injury on the chest but Dr Yusuf Kumble – Chief Interventional Cardiologist and MD of Indiana Hospital suspected an internal injury and possibly to the heart.

"His diagnosis was confirmed by emergency echocardiography, which showed a massive amount of blood collected around the heart inside the pericardial cavity-causing comprehension of the heart what is known as “cardiac tamponade” (Emergency lethal condition) which can take away life within minutes if not properly treated", said Dr Moosa Kunhi, Chief Cardio Vascular Surgeon.

An emergency arrangement was made to conduct an open heart surgery. During the operation, the doctor found a massive amount of blood gushing out of the heart through a tear, almost 3cm long in the right chamber of the heart. "This was causing severe compression on the heart and low blood pressure thereby less blood flow to the brain," he said.

Dr Moosa Kunhi said that it was a terrific situation to see all the blood escaping out of the heart. Doctors could control the bleeding and stitch the hole in the heart and his condition stabilized. There was extensive bleeding and damage to the organs like the thymus and lungs.

The operation lasted for four hours. Dr Siddarth, a Cardiac surgeon said the patient needs close observation for the next 48 hours.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: