Higher education institutes must be set up in regional language: NAAC Director

National Assessment & Accreditation Council (NAAC) Director S C Sharma opined that higher educational institutes should be established in the regional language in each district.

He noted this while speaking at a webinar on 'Challenges of higher education: the road ahead' organised by Sahyadri Arts college here on Monday.

He suggested that the government should focus on establishing higher educational institutes in regional language in backward areas. Besides, the number of multidisciplinary universities should be increased in the country rather than inter-disciplinary universities. The New Education Policy formed by the Centre also advocates the same, he added.

On quality and impact of researches carried out by universities, he said, the universities should give primary importance for quality research works and inventions. There is a need to conduct research work that would address the current issues of society, he stated.

Kuvempu University Vice-Chancellor B P Veerabhadrappa said, higher educational institutes in the country are facing many challenges. Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) is the major challenge. The government should focus on increasing it in higher education, he suggested.

He said, the universities have the responsibility of enrolling girls in higher education. Kuvempu University has done it successfully. The current GER in higher education in India is 26.3%. The new education policy aims to increase it to 50% by 2035. Brazil's GER is 51.3%, China-49.1%. India is still far from many countries, he stated.

Kuvempu University Registrar S S Patil, Sahyadri Arts College Principal K B Dhananjay, Sahyadri Arts College NAAC Convener Siraj Ahmed, teachers and students were present on the occasion.