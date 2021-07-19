Highway robber dies in police custody

A man accused in highway robbery died in police custody on Sunday afternoon.

City Police commissioner Y S Ravikumar said acting on a tip-off, a team of police from M B Nagar police station took Chandru and Prakash who are highway robbers into their custody but Prakash escaped. Chandru was taken to the police station. During the interrogation, he developed giddiness and was immediately admitted to a private hospital. But doctors pronounced him brought death, he explained.

M B Nagar police has been directed to file an unnatural death case. Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sub division-A) has been told to investigate the case. Whether it is natural death or not will be known only after postmortem report arrives, the police commissioner said.