Highway robbery: Five held for extortion, assault

Police have arrested five people, including four minor boys, allegedly involved highway robbery cases on Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, and seized valuables worth Rs 21.50 lakh from them.

Addressing media persons here, Superintendent of Police K Parashuram on Sunday said, five people have been arrested for allegedly creating a fake accident and involved in extortion and theft. Four minor boys and Uday (19), of K P Agrahara, Bengaluru, have been arrested. While Uday is involved in more than 32 cases in various police station limits in Bengaluru and across the state, the four boys have been involved in more than 34 cases, he said.

One car, eight two-wheelers, gold mangalsutra, finger rings, 25 mobile phones, on tab, one wifi dongle, two cameras and other articles worth Rs 21.50 lakh have been seized. Besides, rods, spanners and lethal weapons used for the crime have also been seized, he said.

On February 2, the accused had assaulted Manikumar of Srirangapatna with lethal weapons, near Gowripura village and escaped with the motorbike, mobile phone and purse. Srirangapatna rural police had registered a case. A team was constituted and the accused were arrested near the Srirangapatna bus stand, on February 12.

While the four minor boys have been kept in a rehabilitation centre, Uday has been produced before the court, he said.

To prevent such incidents, checkposts have been set up at several places. Highway mobile squad are on patrol and 112 helpline is active, he said.

Additional SP Shobharani, Dy SP Arun Nagegowda were present.