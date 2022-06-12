Hijab row: 2 Mangaluru girls reply to show-cause notice

Two students of the University College in Mangaluru have replied to the show notices served on them for addressing a press conference over a ban on headscarves.
The College Principal Dr Anasuya Rai had served the notices on three students on June 6 charging that they violated the college code of conduct by holding a press meet.
One of the students had apologised and started attending classes complying with dress code guidelines.
Out of 44 girls, 15 have remained absent from classes so far.
The college has decided to hold online classes till the ongoing evaluation of answer scripts concludes.
