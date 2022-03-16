Hijab Row: Girls return home without writing exam

Hijab Row: Girl students denied entry, return without writing exam in Chikkamagaluru

The students reiterated that the hijab was an essential part of their religion

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Mar 16 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 16 2022, 13:40 ist
Students holding placards outside IDSG Government College in Chikkamagaluru. Credit: DH photo

A few girl students from IDSG Government College in Chikkamagaluru returned home without writing their internal exams after they were denied entry wearing headscarves, on Wednesday.

The girl students had arrived wearing headscarves to the college. They were not given permission to enter the college.

They staged a protest outside the college by holding a placard that read “Hijab is our right,” “Hijab is our constitutional right” and “We cover our heads and not our brains''.

The students reiterated that the hijab was an essential part of their religion.

Hijab row
students
Education
Karnataka
India News

