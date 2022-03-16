Hijab Row: Girl students denied entry, return without writing exam in Chikkamagaluru

A few girl students from IDSG Government College in Chikkamagaluru returned home without writing their internal exams after they were denied entry wearing headscarves, on Wednesday.
The girl students had arrived wearing headscarves to the college. They were not given permission to enter the college.
Also Read | No urgent hearing: SC to examine pleas challenging hijab verdict after holi
They staged a protest outside the college by holding a placard that read “Hijab is our right,” “Hijab is our constitutional right” and “We cover our heads and not our brains''.
The students reiterated that the hijab was an essential part of their religion.
