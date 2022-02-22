Hijab row: Udupi college principal writes to agitating girls to appear for practical exam

Udupi Government PU College Principal Rudre Gowda has written a letter to agitating Muslim students to appear for the practical exams.

The students have remained absent from classes demanding to wear hijab.

A sum of 30 marks is fixed for practical exams and 70 marks for theory. The practical exams will commence on February 25. As per the department of pre-university education norms, a supplementary examination will not be conducted for practical subjects.

"I have written letters to three agitating students from the Science stream to appear for the practical exam," he said.

