Hijab row: Udupi students asked to appear for exam

Hijab row: Udupi college principal writes to agitating girls to appear for practical exam

A supplementary examination will not be conducted for practical subjects

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Udupi,
  • Feb 22 2022, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2022, 09:52 ist
Students leave after they were not allowed to attend classes while wearing Hijab, at Dr G Shankar Government Women's First Grade College in Udupi, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Udupi Government PU College Principal Rudre Gowda has written a letter to agitating Muslim students to appear for the practical exams.

The students have remained absent from classes demanding to wear hijab.

A sum of 30 marks is fixed for practical exams and 70 marks for theory. The practical exams will commence on February 25. As per the department of pre-university education norms, a supplementary examination will not be conducted for practical subjects.

"I have written letters to three agitating students from the Science stream to appear for the practical exam," he said.

Udupi
Karnataka
Hijab row
Hijab

